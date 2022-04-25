Plans to make Wolverhampton building housing luxury apartments higher

The Studios in Birch Street, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

Owners of The Studios in Birch Street, a 12-storey former office building which houses 36 apartments as well as a cafe, bar and gym, are looking to add an extra floor.

The council had previously granted permission for the plans to include two additional floors. However, the application has now been amended after developers decided they only required one.

At present, floors one to 11 have three apartments apiece, while the 12th floor houses the plant rooms.

In a statement submitted alongside the plans, applicant Barry Glantz said: “This development will create significant investment in the city and add extra dwellings to the block. The design is simple and includes external LED light panels which will provide additional visual interest.

“We are also converting the roof space above the gym which we will use as management offices, and an additional room at the rear of the property which will be used as storage.”

The accomodation is arranged as cluster apartments with state-of-the-art shared kitchens and private ensuite bedrooms.

Residents also have access to working areas, a bar and restaurant, gym, cinema, Sky TV, pool tables and board games.

The owners lease 150 car parking spaces in the adjacent Birch Street car park and facilities for cycle storage are available on the ground floor of the property.

Located on the northern side of Birch Street in the city centre, the property – originally built in the 1960s – sits within close proximity to the Ring Road.