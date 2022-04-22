Thousands of visitors set to welcome in Sikh new year

There will be colourful outfits on show as part of the Vaisakhi celebration

The celebration of Vaisakhi will take place at West Park in Wolverhampton on Sunday, May 8 between 12pm and 5pm, taking place for the first time in two years.

Vaisakhi is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar as it is the Sikh New Year festival, and 2022 marks the 319th Anniversary of the Creation of the Khalsa Order and making of Saint-Solider by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699.

The Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Wolverhampton has promised entertainment for all the family, including a fun fair, stalls and prominent Asian musicians and singers performing live on stage.

There will be speeches by religious leaders, a variety of local organisations will showcase their services and free food will also be served throughout the day, with entry also free.

Ian Fegan, director of Communications and Visitor Experience, said: "Vaisakhi is always hugely popular and we look forward to this year’s celebrations.

"With less than a month to go, preparations are underway by the Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Wolverhampton and people who live in the city who are from an Asian background, to ensure another fun filled family event.

"We are pleased that the event is returning to West Park and are looking forward to being able to celebrate the festival again after pandemic restrictions postponed plans for the last two years.

"The City of Wolverhampton Council urge everyone to put the date in their diary and see West Park come alive to the sights and sounds of the Vaisakhi Festival."

Beforehand, there will be a parade from the Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara on Cannock Road to West Park, starting at 9am.