Fire safety concerns over Wolverhampton pizza house applying for new license

Papa John's pizza takeaway on Penn Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Papa John’s on Penn Road is due to formally ask the council’s licensing bosses for the new trading permit at a hearing next week.

However, concerns have been raised by West Midlands fire safety chief Neil Aston-Baugh, who has visited the premises in advance of the meeting.

In a written report to members, he said: “There are some fire safety issues which appear to adversely impact upon the licensing objective of public safety.

“The fire separation between the ground and first floor does not appear to be adequate. The plasterwork looks old and the ceiling is damaged.

“This was evident in both the washing up area and the underside of the staircase to the first floor, viewed from within the cellar enclosure.

“Also, the fire detection and alarm system did not appear to be connected to the first floor. Consequently, the fire authority hereby makes this representation concerning the application,” he added.

“The authority will not remove its representation until it has been provided with evidence that the following work has been suitably carried out – to either ensure that the ground floor is separated from the first floor by a minimum of one hour’s fire separating construction, or make good the existing plaster ceiling.

“This needs to be done by filling in the holes and defects with suitable fire stopping materials to achieve a nominal 30-minute fire resisting construction.

“The fire alarm system at the premises also needs to be extended to include suitable sounders in the first floor residents’ area.

“This work should be carried out in accordance with the code of practice for design, installation, commissioning and maintenance of systems in non-domestic premises,” said Mr Aston-Baugh.