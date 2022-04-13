Refurbishment plans for estate’s high-rises

The Heath Town estate in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

Brockfield House, Campion House and Longfield House in Heath Town are to get improved entrance lobbies and canopies, new external wall insulation and new windows and doors.

Built in the 1960s, the Heath Town estate consists mainly of high-rise tower blocks, maisonettes and houses. A major overhaul of the council properties has been taking place across the estate over the last few years.

A statement from engineering group Jacobs, issued with the planning application on behalf of Wolverhampton Homes, said: “The estate was originally built by Wates Construction, providing much-needed modern residential accommodation in Wolverhampton.

“Its original design has led, over ensuing decades, to a number of issues becoming problematic. These include ongoing maintenance difficulties, with materials approaching the end of their design life, along with existing minor structural issues.

“A tired, outdated appearance compared with the current surrounding developments is also evident and there are issues associated with multi-level parking and the overhead walkways,” added the statement.

Work being carried out on the Heath Town estate represents one of the last 1960s high-rise developments within the city.

The blocks of flats are divided by open areas, the largest of which is in the centre of the development and is designed for recreational use. The three 23-storey blocks are reinforced concrete structures with extensive balconies.

“Refurbishments will include external insulated cladding with rendered finish and new windows. And each block is to be provided with a rebuilt, more modern entrance lobby with better access,” said the statement.

New pavements and landscaping is also planned for the close vicinity of each high-rise, whilst car parking facilities at Campion House and Longfield House will be upgraded and extended.

Fire safety measures have already been implemented in the tower blocks, including the installation of sprinkler systems.