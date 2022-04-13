More than 25,000 receive fourth Covid booster jab in region

The booster – a fourth dose of the vaccine – is currently being administered to people aged 75 or over along with residents of older adult care homes.

And it is being rolled out to those aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed in a bid to prevent those extremely high risk becoming seriously ill.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "The spring booster programme is well underway with more than 25,000 eligible people in the Black Country and West Birmingham already vaccinated.

"Having a spring booster jab helps vulnerable people, including the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, maintain a high level of protection against the virus. Those eligible will be contacted by the NHS by phone or letter when it is their turn and I would urge anyone contacted to come forward for their dose as soon as possible.

"Whilst the spring booster programme continues at pace, I would also strongly encourage anyone who is yet to receive a first, second or booster dose to come forward. Even if you’ve previously turned down the offer, it’s not too late to get yourself protected."

Health chiefs say although vaccines provide good protection against severe Covid-19 cases, protection against mild infection with the Omicron variant seems to "decline quickly" even after the first booster dose.