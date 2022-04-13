Notification Settings

More than 25,000 receive fourth Covid booster jab in region

By Thomas Parkes

More than 25,000 people in the Black Country and part of Birmingham have received their spring booster jab as the roll-out "continues at pace".

The booster – a fourth dose of the vaccine – is currently being administered to people aged 75 or over along with residents of older adult care homes.

And it is being rolled out to those aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed in a bid to prevent those extremely high risk becoming seriously ill.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "The spring booster programme is well underway with more than 25,000 eligible people in the Black Country and West Birmingham already vaccinated.

"Having a spring booster jab helps vulnerable people, including the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, maintain a high level of protection against the virus. Those eligible will be contacted by the NHS by phone or letter when it is their turn and I would urge anyone contacted to come forward for their dose as soon as possible.

"Whilst the spring booster programme continues at pace, I would also strongly encourage anyone who is yet to receive a first, second or booster dose to come forward. Even if you’ve previously turned down the offer, it’s not too late to get yourself protected."

Health chiefs say although vaccines provide good protection against severe Covid-19 cases, protection against mild infection with the Omicron variant seems to "decline quickly" even after the first booster dose.

And the spring booster is being rolled out as a precaution to those most at risk, with the aim of cutting the risk of them being admitted to hospital with the virus. Fourth doses of vaccine can be given to people who are at least six months on from their most recent jab.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

