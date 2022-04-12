Presenters ready to go the full wax for charity

Khalid Akhtar and Shabaz Ahmad are planning to be subjected to arm and leg waxing to raise money for the charity Secret Angels.

Khalid Akhtar and Shabaz Ahmad from Asian Music Radio in Wolverhampton will be subjecting themselves to hair waxing to raise funds for Secret Angels.

Director and presenter Khalid will be having his leg hair removed, while Shabaz will be having his arm hair waxed off on Friday, May 6.

Khalid made one thing clear, saying: "I’m not inflicting this much pain on myself unless the charity makes a significant amount out of it.

"Therefore, I have decided that if I reach my target of £1000, in donations, before May 6, I will become hairless from the legs, Shabaz will offer his arms and, you never know, he may become hairless from the neck downwards.

"If I fail to reach my target of £1000, I will wax parts of my body, proportionate to the amount raised."

If the pair raise £5,000, they have agreed to a full body wax, while legs, arms and backs will be waxed for £2,500 and one leg or one arm for £200 each.

Khalid also said he was prepared to shave his head if the total amount equalled or surpassed £5,750 within a month of the waxing.

Shabaz said; "Please help us to raise as much as you can for this great cause.

"My arm hair means the world to me but we’re happy to exchange our pain for your pounds."