Plans to covert buildings at Wolverhampton's former Royal Hospital site to house Ukrainian refugees

An aerial shot of the former Royal Hospital site in Wolverhampton

The former porter’s lodge at the historic Cleveland Road site will be turned into residential apartments, if plans by Cannock-based Jessup Brothers are approved.

Since closing in June 1997, the former hospital has been the subject of a number of planned developments – including a proposal by Tesco to turn it into a supermarket in 2001 – none of which have come to fruition.

The site was sold to the Homes and Communities Agency for residential development in March 2016, with Jessup Brothers submitting their application in conjunction with architects BPN and Lathams this week.

In a statement issued by BPN, spokesman Russell Morriss said: “Following the outbreak of war in Ukraine and the subsequent request by the Government for people to provide asylum to Ukrainian refugees, developers Jessup has appointed BPN Architects to develop proposals for converting the former lodge building into flats.

"This would be temporary use for two years."

If given the go-ahead, each residential unit could accommodate up to six people under the planning regulations applied for..

The application also includes plans to convert the main former hospital building into 38 flats comprising one and two-bedroomed apartments.

Developments could also include the part-retention and part-demolition of the other existing buildings.

A heritage statement, also submitted alongside the application, said: “Since the closure of the Royal Hospital, there has been comprehensive site clearance with only the Grade II listed main hospital building and the two associated buildings – the lodge and the former nurses home – surviving.

“The site falls entirely within the boundary of the Cleveland Street conservation area.

“There is a need to protect the character of the conservation area by preserving and enhancing historic structures – particularly vacant buildings such as the hospital, Bakers Boot & Shoe Factory and the Dixon building.

“Any new development should complement and integrate well with the character of the conservation area,” added the statement.

The Cleveland Road conservation area was officially established in June 1996. The area was developed in the late 19th and early 20th century, with the Royal Hospital being built between 1845-49.

A resolution to approve planning permission has already been granted by the council, suggesting redevelopment of the site will take place in the near future.