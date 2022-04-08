New mother heaps praise on Neonatal Unit after premature birth

Sarah Crowshaw (R), Mother Dariene Adams and Baby Micah Adams (C)

University of Wolverhampton Motorsport Engineering student Dariene, 24, welcomed her baby boy Micah Adams, weighing 845g, into the world on February 11.

Micah was born premature at 25 weeks and 5 days due to a spontaneous early labour.

He was in New Cross Hospital Neonatal Unit’s Special Care room on six litres of high flow oxygen but has been transferred back to a hospital closer to home for ongoing care.

His mum explained that he has had a difficult journey following delivery and required a lot of intensive care to get to the point he is today.

The new mum, who is originally from Northern Ireland but came to Wolverhampton for university said: "This labour was quite a traumatic and stressful experience for me especially as I was by myself.

"When I went into labour it was just me and the ambulance crew and Micah got taken into the Neonatal Unit.

"The team on the unit were all absolutely amazing, I could not fault them one bit.

"It feels really difficult and hard for me to leave them; they have been such a big support to me and Micah."

Micah return to Northern Ireland yesterday via Northern Ireland Transfer Services.

Dariene added: "I am extremely excited to go back home as I get to see my parents and they will also get to see Micah for the first time too."

Baby Micah has won the hearts of staff working on the unit who have seen his progress go from strength to strength.

Senior Sister Charlene Beardmore said: "Micah has had a bumpy journey.