Wolverhampton hotel buildings set to be turned into flats

The Queen Victoria Hotel on Albert Road, Wolverhampton

The Queen Victoria Hotel, which is on the junction of Albert Road and the A41 Tettenhall Road, would be turned into 14 apartments under the proposals.

The hotel is made up of two detached early 20th century mock Tudor-style properties and is located within the Park Conservation Area 500 metres away from West Park.

Birmingham-based H2B Homes Ltd has now submitted an application to refurbish the 23-room hotel and transform it into a complex of residential one-bedroom flats.

A statement submitted alongside the plans said: “Changes are proposed to convert both existing three-storey properties into 14 one-bedroom apartments with seven in each building.

“Although the exact date of construction or conversion to a hotel is unknown, only limited alterations to the facades of the original part of the buildings are proposed.

“Work will include general repairs and maintenance, additional roof lights for both buildings and the minor reconfiguration of some window positionings.

“Internally, the existing buildings are dated and in need of refurbishment, offering low-quality hotel accommodation. Each new apartment will have an open plan kitchen/living/dining area, shower room and storage space,” added the statement.

Although the site is located within a conservation area, there are no listed buildings in the immediate vicinity – with the nearest Grade II listed building being the St Jude’s Church on Tettenhall Road.

The surrounding environment is largely characterised by traditional late Victorian and Edwardian houses although there are also some modern buildings.

“The proposed conversion will provide a high-quality living environment for future occupiers, including generous areas of communal space for residents to enjoy collectively,” said the statement.

“Also, the development will provide additional residential accommodation which will make a small – but nonetheless important – contribution towards meeting the much-needed housing requirements identified by the council.”