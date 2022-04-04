Wolverhampton special school's sports podcast named one of the best in the world

Podcast hosts Harvey Haines, Avtar Sanghera and Thomas Watkins celebrate their awards

The TWS Sports Podcast was launched last summer by youngsters at Tettenhall Wood School and triumphed in the Best Equality and Social Impact category at the global Sports Podcast Awards on Thursday.

Adam Millichip, outreach teacher and PE lead at Tettenhall Wood School, said: "When we first started our podcast we never once thought anything like this would happen.

"To be recognised as the best sports podcast in the world which promotes social equality is incredible.

"Throughout our podcast journey all the students that have been involved have worked so hard and this is amazing recognition for their determination to create the best possible podcast.

"We set out to teach our students new skills through podcasting whilst promoting autism to the public and showing them what amazing things autistic individuals can do, and to be able to say we have achieved that is the greatest prize.

"We have more to come though and we want to continue to spread our message and continue to teach our students new skills through podcasting."

Over the last year, hosts Avtar Sanghera, Harvey Haines and Thomas Watkins have interviewed the likes of Joe Hart, Sir Clive Woodward, Will Greenwood, Matt Le Tissier, Nasser Hussain, Steve Waugh, Michael Atherton, David Lloyd, Steve Davis, Barry Hearn and a host of other big names from the world of sport.

They have also interviewed TV presenter Paddy McGuinness.

The TWS Sports Podcast, which is available at linktr.ee/twssportspodcast, has also reached the top three per cent of the most listened to podcasts worldwide.

Adam said: "I would like to thank everyone who voted for us in the Sports Podcast Awards and it's amazing to receive this recognition."

Emma Bennett, Wolverhampton Council's executive director of families, said: "The TWS Sports Podcast is an excellent innovation by pupils and staff at Tettenhall Wood School, and to be named one of the best in the world shows just what they are capable of.

"It was shortlisted from thousands of podcasts from all over the world and the winner was decided by public vote, so this is an incredible accolade for the school.

"I would urge everyone to have a listen and see what Tettenhall Wood's young people are capable of."