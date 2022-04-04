Nursing students celebrate after getting badges of honour

Laura Dawson and Laura Joberns with their badges.

Laura Joberns and Laura Dawson received their badges at a celebratory event at St Matthew's Church in Walsall from Wolverhampton University's Walsall Campus in the School of Nursing on Friday, April 1.

The pre-registration student nurses studied during the Covid-19 pandemic and completed their Adult Nursing and Children’s Nursing degrees.

Laura Joberns from Great Barr studied for an Adult Nursing degree at Walsall Campus and is now a Staff Nurse in Cardiology at City Hospital in Birmingham.

The 41-year-old said: "I previously worked in law as a legal secretary and a personal injury advisor.

My mum and dad both had long-term illnesses and the passionate and kind care that they received really inspired me to become a nurse.

"I woke up one day and thought it was now or never, and the pandemic also really inspired me.

"Having a degree allows choice, especially in cardiology, it’s a stepping-stone to get me onto another course to become a Heart Failure Nurse which is where I want to be in the future.

"Any applicants who want to study to be a nurse, I would say it’s very rewarding, no matter what age you are.

"It’s definitely been a roller-coaster learning during the pandemic, we adapted to online learning and we’ve learned a lot about time-management so this is such a brilliant achievement for us."

Laura Dawson from Walsall studied for a Children’s Nursing degree at Walsall Campus and is now a Paediatrics Nurse at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.

The 22-year-old said: "I started working at the NHS in business administration but then decided I wanted to be more patient-facing so started to look into the types of courses I could do.

"I went to an Open Day at the University and decided that Children’s Nursing sounded really interesting.

"We’ve learned so many new skills on the course, especially joining during the pandemic and there are lots of opportunities opening up to me already.