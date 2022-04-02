Parking problems and roadworks blamed for decline of Wolverhampton high street

Harjeet Gill said the roadworks and lack of free parking were big reasons why the shops were struggling

A recent study has said that almost a fifth of high street shops across the West Midlands are sitting vacant, with the decline due to online shopping and the effects of Covid.

The area around Salop Street, School Street and Victoria Street in Wolverhampton city centre is one which has seen a decline over the years, with many shops either changing hands or just closing down.

Roadworks and lack of footfall have blighted School Street in recent weeks

It had previously been a vibrant area, with shops and restaurants along each street alongside the city centre market, but a number of stores sit vacant at present alongside the road works and development work going on in the area.

According to Harjeet Gill, who co-owns the Red House on the corner of Salop Street and Victoria Street, the decline in trade for her store and others in the area was down to the works and a few other factors.

She said: "It's been very quiet because of the road works as we were just starting to recover after Covid, with more people coming in, but then the roadworks started in January and we're losing trade as a result.

"Another big reason is the lack of free parking and I think there needs to be free parking or much cheaper parking around here as people don't want to spend £3.50 to sit in the city all day.

"I don't know how much online shopping has made for us as we have a lot of loyal customers and they tell us that they buy online and don't like the quality of the products, but it does seem to affect other stores."

There are plenty of empty buildings and closed stores on streets along the high street

Along Salop Street, the former locations of a fish and chip restaurant, music shop and clothing store were all vacant, with people walking by on their way towards the Mander Centre.

Anthony Singer from Heath Town was one of those heading in to do some shopping and the 58-year-old said Covid had had the biggest impact on the high street and online shopping had made life easier.

Anthony Singer said Covid had had a huge impact on the High Street

He said: "I certainly think it's had the biggest impact as a lot of stores were closed for a long time and have never got enough people coming back to stay open.

"I don't think the council can do any more though as they've already invested a lot of money into the city and there is a lot going on.

"When Covid started, everybody went online and I think a lot of people have stuck with that as they can pay their bills and buy things at home, which is a lot easier."

Along School Street, a once-vibrant and busy street, there was very little footfall and for traders on the street, a rising sense of frustration at the roadworks and lack of people.

Fatah Haidari said the roadworks had caused a real problem on the street near his butchers

Fatah Haidari, who owns Sandhu's Meat and Poultry Store, said he used to see up to 50 customers coming through the doors each day, but the 46-year-old said the works outside his store had driven people away.

He said: "It's a very bad situation at the moment as the roadworks outside are stopping people from passing by and there's not as many people parking up and walking over as there were.

"Covid had a bit of an impact, but we were open throughout and able to serve people regularly, but we have lost a lot of trade because of the roadworks.

"I'm angry and frustrated because of this as I feel that there's too many works going on in this area and it's affecting all of these shops as people aren't walking down here."

Sharon Wilson said footfall had been dreadful around her restaurant

Sharon Wilson, who owns Shaz Hot Spot restaurant next door, said she agreed with Fatah about the roadworks and the 48-year-old said the parking issues were also part of the reason for the lack of footfall.

She said: "We've been open here since November and business has been terrible, with only so many people walking by, and I think it's down to there being a lack of free parking.

"That means people don't want to park up and come in and it means no people walking down this street and if you look outside, you just see how dead it is.