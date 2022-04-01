The Queen congratulates Wombourne couple for their diamond anniversary

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 31/03/22.Ray and Denise Brothwood from Wombourne celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary..

Ray, 82, and Denise, 80, ran Raydens Trophies in Dudley for more than 40 years but are now happily retired and enjoying seeing their four grandchildren and one great grandchild grow up.

Denise was 16 when she first Ray, an 18-year-old bricklayer at the time, in 1957 at Park Lane Youth Club and they dated for five years before tying the knot in Tipton in 1962 at St Matthews Church.

Denise said: "My first memories of Ray were that he was very handsome, the usual things that girls fall in love with, and we are still in love now.

“Our children think it’s wonderful we are as active as we are, we swim every day, and we are thankful that we still have our health.”

She added: "We have two daughters, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild. We have had a wonderful life together and made so many happy memories."