Pulling together the key for 65 years of marriage for Kath and Brian

Brian and Kath Sheldon, celebrating 65 years of marriage after getting wed at St Pauls Church, Tipton

The daughter of childhood sweethearts Kath and Brian Sheldon has paid tribute to her parents and their enduring love for each other as they celebrate their Blue Sapphire Wedding Anniversary.

Steph Sheldon said her parents met at Park Lane Secondary Modern Boys' and Girls' Schools in 1951 when Kath was 14 and Brian was 16 and have been together ever since.

She said: "They met at school and became friends straight away and that just blossomed into love over time, with their marriage taking place on March 30, 1957 at St Paul's Church on Owen Street in Tipton.

"They lived in Tipton for most of their lives, having me in 1961, and worked around the area over their lives, with my mum, before she had me, being a wages clerk at Neals, then going off to Ratcliffs in Great Bridge.

"My dad had a number of jobs over the years, but the main one was also at Ratcliffs where he was a machinist."

Outside of work, Ms Sheldon said her father enjoyed singing and was a tenor who enjoyed singing Bing Crosby and Mario Lanza songs, as well as faster dance numbers.

She also said her parents enjoyed travelling, saying: "I've taken them on holiday a few times over the years, taking them to Italy and Spain, as well as Canada for their golden anniversary.

"We've also enjoyed trips to Germany and Austria and Belgium and while they don't travel any more as they're a bit older now, they always enjoyed those trips."

The 84-year-old Kath and 86-year-old Brian were treated to a family get-together at the Dudley Arms in Himley, with friends and family coming from across the region to help the couple celebrate their 65th anniversary.

Ms Sheldon said her parents had always said that their long marriage was down to give and take and pulling together and said he was delighted that they had reached such a special anniversary.