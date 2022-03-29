Wolverhampton-based strongman working on knife crime film to help young people

(L-R) Stu Goldcrusher, Bud Sam and Wayne Hadjiouannou

Stu 'Goldcrusher' Goldsmith, who once lifted Britain's Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec onto stage, hopes the film will have a positive impact on young people.

He plans for it to be used as an education resource, initially at schools in the Black Country, and then further across the West Midlands.

Stu said: "I am giving something back to the community, me and my business partner, Wayne Hadjiouannou, are putting an educational video together called 'The Shank' to show to Parliament, councils and school's all over the country.

"We have filmed with a young man called Bud Sam who started training at Bushbury Gym when he was 13, he's now 20 and is a fitness instructor.

ANT & DEC WITH STU "GOLDCRUSHER" GOLDSMITH

"We are using him as an example for the trailer of the film to show people can turn away from gangs to join the gym."

The film will feature interviews with people who have been affected by knife crime and footage of the Knife Angel, something which has interested Stu for some time.

He said: "The aim is to show young people there are options other than knife crime. If the film changes one person's life, that is absolutely fantastic.

"Once it is done it will be pushed toward the House of Commons and the councils. Then we will then start to take it to schools all over the Midlands. Then after the Midlands, we will put it online for anyone who wants to get involved with us.

Stu Goldcrusher says young people could be carrying knives through fear

"My belief is that if a young person carries a knife, that doesn’t make them a bad person. They could be carrying the knife through fear.

"Instead of using that knife, approach a boxing instructor, a police officer or someone like me to tell us what is happening.