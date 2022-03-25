Wolverhampton food bank makes plea for donations

Asha Mattu from The Elias Mattu Foundation is appealing for donations

The Elias Mattu Foundation has been supporting hundreds of people each week by delivering food parcels to homes in the region.

The foundation, launched in memory of the late Mayor of Wolverhampton, has helped up to 600 households at any one time during the past two years.

Councillor Asha Mattu, who runs the foundation, said: "We've been going since the first lockdown and feeding families across Wolverhampton.

"At one point we had 600 families coming to us.

"At the moment we are helping around 400 but we are getting new referrals every day.

"Our donations have dropped and we are struggling to provide for our families.

"We don't want to close our doors and let these people down.

"We want to continue providing so we need people to help. We are in desperate need for more stock."

A handful of volunteers prepare the food parcels at the food bank's base in Owen Road, Wolverhampton, which are then delivered on Saturdays.

The food bank has dozens of volunteer drivers.

Councillor Mattu says donations of canned and dried foods are needed.

Items required include cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, soup, beans, tinned vegetables, biscuits, rice and coffee.

"These food parcels can make a huge difference to someone's life," said Councillor Mattu.

"It's a struggle out there at the moment. People are torn between paying their gas and electric bills and putting the food on the table.

"This morning I had another text come through from a lady saying I'm really struggling for food.

"It makes such a difference to have that food parcel every week."

Food items can be dropped off at 8 Owen Road, Wolverhampton.