Wolverhampton house extension facing refusal over conservation concerns

A view of Clifton Road in Tettenhall, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Owners of the detached property in Clifton Road, Tettenhall, had been looking to build a two-storey side side extension. However, planning bosses look set to refuse the application on the grounds the development would have a negative effect on neighbouring properties.

In a report to council bosses, senior planning officer Vijay Kaul said: “The property has previously benefitted from single storey extensions to the side, rear and front of the building.

“It is located in Tettenhall Greens conservation area and is close to a terraced group of Grade II-listed dwellings. The application is for the provision of a two-storey side extension to create a garden room on the ground and a first floor with two additional bedrooms.

“A two-storey side extension consisting of a ground floor sitting room and additional first floor bedroom and bathroom was granted in 2019, and previously a ground floor front extension including a porch and two-storey rear extension had been refused in 2005.”

Following announcements for the application, the council received one notice of concern relating to the fact the plan would have an adverse effect on the local conservation area and the open land at adjacent Stockwell Road.

“Some concern has also been raised about the proximity of adjacent trees upon nearby habitable rooms,” said Mr Kaul.

“As people can see, within the planning history there has been several attempts at this property to accommodate a two-storey extension.

“The proposed degree of alteration to the property would not preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the local conservation area.

“Some concern has also been expressed by the council’s tree officer about the impact of nearby trees on the amount of daylight that would be provided to new first floor bedrooms and the existing ground floor living room.

“The proposed extension would not preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area,” added the report.