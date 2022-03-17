Mayor's Rock Fest returns to rock out and raise funds for charity

Pictured back left, Ace, Brett Hall, The Mayor, Paul Aggett, Abi Jackson, front left, Doddy White and Josh Dallas

The Mayor's Rock Fest is going from strength to strength, from its birth with just six bands throughout the course of one day, the event now features more than thirty bands from all corners of the UK showcasing up and coming live music to The West Midlands.

All profits go to local charities chosen by that year's Mayor to help the local community.

The year the selected charities are Staffordshire Regiment Association, Alternative Giving CIO, and the many community projects supported by the Wolves Foundation.

Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Greg Brackenridge, said: “Once again this years Rockfest are donating to the Mayors charities as they have done over many years.

"I am truly grateful to all the artists, organisers and the fans for their support.

"The three Mayoral charities are the Staffordshire Regiment Association who provide support to our veterans, the Wolves Foundation and the Alternative Giving CIO that supports the homeless.

"Three excellent causes that rock fans in Wolverhampton will be helping.

"I would also like to thank the Gifford and The Robin for providing the venues."

The festival will span three days, kicking off with a warm up show at The Giffard Arms on April 8, with doors opening at 7:30pm.

This will be followed up on April 9 at The Robin Two Hotel in Bilston, with acts such as Piston, Voodoo Siouxon and The Wicked Rivers playing from 1pm.

The final day will see New Generation Superstars joined by a host of other acts from midday back at the The Giffard Arms.