Cycling hub to boost bike use in the Black Country

Samuel Henry of No Limits to Health will open a cycling hub later this month

Samuel Henry, founder of No Limits to Health, is keen to persuade more people to take to their bicycles and as part of his mission a cycle hub is to officially open in Wolverhampton on March 30.

Television presenter and four times world champion Hugh Porter, who also won a Commonweath Gold Medal in 1966, has been invited to perform the opening ceremony for the community interest company at East Park in the city.

The cycle hub will aim to enable more people from across the Black Country to enjoy cycling for the benefit of both their physical health and mental wellbeing.

Samuel Henry, chief executive officer and founder of No Limits to Health, said: "There will be a steel container for bicycles which will be used for activities.

"Children, parents and senior citizens will all be invited to take part in these activities.

"The hub will be centred on East Park, which was donated to the city by a philanthropist, and which has a one-mile perimeter track for cyclists.

"This is an idea which came about of a regeneration project in 2004 which concentrated on deprived areas such as Blakenhall, All Saints and Parkfields.

"As a member of British Cycling West Midlands Regional Board and leading on inclusion, diversity and disability, I felt this was important as a way of helping to get people healthy and fitter.

"Eventually we would hope to have a hub for e-bikes.

"I am keen that we encourage the promotion of British Cycling through the voluntary national programme Let's Ride Cycling events.

"In the West Midlands there is to be The Starley Network and this will eventually see a connection for cycle routes throughout all the boroughs of the West Midlands.

"However, this could take a few years to come to fruition.

"Meanwhile people will be able to come along to the hub we are planning to open and take part in cycling activities.

"We plan to apply for funding and eventually hope to work with schools and organisations to get more people involved.