Wolverhampton's own Beverley Knight nominated in this year's Olivier Theatre Awards

Beverley Knight performs at Sandwell Valley Park in West Bromwich last year

The soul sensation was shortlisted for her role in The Drifters Girl where she plays Faye Treadwell – the famous manager of The Drifters.

Mrs Knight will vie against the likes of Jessie Buckley for Cabaret, Sutton Foster for Anything Goes and Stephanie McKeon for Frozen.

They are all in the running for Best Actress in a Musical – with The Drifters Girl show being nominated for the Best New Musical award.

The singer, who admitted the nomination was like a "dream", said on social media: "I don't think it hit me until this morning (Wednesday) that I've been nominated, and our beautiful little show with so much heart and passion and humour. I am so thrilled and humbled."

Leading the pack with 11 nominations across the board is the musical revival of Cabaret, which transformed the West End's Playhouse Theatre into the Kit Kat Club.

In the best actress category, The Crown star Corrin has been nominated for her role in Anna X alongside singer Lily Allen for her theatrical debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story, Sheila Atim for Constellations and Cush Jumbo for Hamlet.

While Omari Douglas has received a best actor nod for his role in Constellations, as well as Charles Edwards for Best Of Enemies, Ben Daniels for The Normal Heart and Hiran Abeysekera for Life Of Pi.

2:22 A Ghost Story at Noel Coward Theatre, Best Of Enemies at Young Vic, Cruise at Duchess Theatre and Life Of Pi are all up for the best play gong.

Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and executive producer of the Olivier Awards, said: "I want to offer enormous congratulations to all the 2022 Olivier Awards nominees.

"This year's fantastic array truly demonstrates the breadth and diversity of London's world-leading theatre industry, and its extraordinary creativity and resilience during an extremely challenging period for our sector.

"After a two-year hiatus, we are delighted to be able to bring the theatre community together again to celebrate our brightest talents.

"I'm sure the atmosphere in the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10 April will be absolutely electric."