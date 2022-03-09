The Haven Wolverhampton win major national award for its support of domestic abuse victims

The Haven Wolverhampton (THW) was chosen from more than 350 charities across the UK as one of the 10 winners

The Haven Wolverhampton's (THW) use of virtual reality technology to support children was one of the many services praised by award judges.

Following a selection and assessment process, THW, based in Waterloo Road in the city, was chosen from more than 350 charities across the UK as one of the 10 winners of the 2022 GSK IMPACT Awards.

Now in its 25th year, the awards are designed to recognise the outstanding work of small and medium-sized charities working to improve people’s health and wellbeing in the UK.

Popinder Kaur, chief executive of The Haven Wolverhampton, said: "We are honoured to receive this recognition for the work that we do at The Haven.

"I am particularly proud of our frontline staff, as a team they remained committed and adaptable, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading us to make demonstrable impact.

"We will continue to do all we can as an organisation to centre the needs of vulnerable women and children and make first-class support services accessible to them."

THW supports women and children who are vulnerable to domestic abuse and homelessness, some of whom may have physical injuries and many who experience symptoms of depression, anxiety and trauma.

In addition to its refuges and safe houses, which last year accommodated more than 600 women and children, the charity offers a 24/7 helpline, court advocacy and advice, counselling, and children’s services.

During the pandemic, the number of women contacting THW for emotional support and counselling has jumped significantly.

The award judges were particularly impressed by THW’s effective and agile response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their response saw the charity increase the number of counselling sessions it delivered seven-fold, from ten counsellors delivering on average 40 sessions a month in early 2020, to 35 counsellors delivering up to 280 sessions a month by March 2021.

The charity also introduced innovative virtual reality therapy (VRT) for children and young people who have also been struggling during the pandemic.

This technology allows children to make choices about what they do and see, giving them back a sense of control when it may feel like they have very little.

Winners this year will receive £40,000 in unrestricted funding as well as expert support and leadership development provided by health and care charity The King’s Fund.

Lisa Weaks, assistant director, leadership and organisational development, at The King’s Fund, said: "The increase in reports of domestic abuse since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic is shocking.

"The Haven Wolverhampton has been responsive to the increase in demand for its service and has worked to keep its doors open and deliver new services in a nimble way, targeting the most vulnerable groups of women in the community.

"We were struck by the way it has significantly scaled up its counselling service and impressed by its innovative new approach to engaging young people affected by domestic abuse through virtual reality therapy.

"It is run by skilled, knowledgeable staff who demonstrated clear commitment to the charity’s strategic direction."

THW’s local community team works with high-risk women and children who live in their own homes, often still living with the perpetrator.

It employs specialist workers to engage with women who are most marginalised, such as those with no recourse to public funds or from Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities who are disproportionately affected by issues such as female genital mutilation, forced marriage and honour-based violence.

In response to service-user feedback, the charity is now developing self-contained flats as an alternative to shared refuge spaces.