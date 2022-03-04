Primary school nursery ‘failing to meet standards’ in Wolverhampton

The Ants out of School club is run by St Anthony's Primary School, Stafford Road, Wolverhampton.

The Ants Out of School Club, based at St Anthony’s Primary School on Stafford Road, Fordhouses, is now facing enforcement action from Ofsted after the inspection in January.

The nursery provides term-time activities and care for 35 children aged 4-11, both before and after the normal 9am-3pm school day.

However Ofsted bosses have highlighted a number of areas where the provision needs to improve.

In a report published this week, inspector Lisa Bennett said: “Children are not kept safe because the arrangements for staffing do not meet their needs. At times children are not adequately supervised.

“This includes when using climbing equipment, where children are at risk of falling. Children move around the club while eating and drinking and staff do not encourage them to sit down.

“This increases the risk of children choking. The provider fails to ensure that at least one member of staff holds a current and valid paediatric first aid certificate, which further impacts on the safety of children.

“Nevertheless, children arrive happily at the club. They are welcoming of new

people and show that they are confident to talk to visitors. Children form respectful relationships with each other.

“However, for some children, their needs are not met because routines do not

allow them to make choices about where they wish to play. They ask to go inside and tell staff they are cold,” said the report.

“Staff respond by telling them they cannot go inside until later. This is because there are not enough staff, so they keep all children outdoors.”

The club, which employs five staff – three of whom hold an appropriate level 3 qualification – runs sessions from 7.15-9am and 3-6pm.

“Risk assessment is not effective. Although staff are aware of safety measures identified for the equipment that children use, they do not implement these successfully to reduce the risk to children’s safety,” added the report.

“The manager fails to implement effective systems to maintain information about the suitability of staff. Information about the identity of staff and vetting checks have not been recorded.

“Children behave well at the club. They help to devise rules, which are displayed for them to see. Children respectfully follow the rules, which helps them to understand the expectations that the manager and staff have of them.

“Parents and children speak positively about their experiences at the club.

Parents report that staff are friendly and approachable and that their children

enjoy attending.

“The arrangements for safeguarding are not effective. Significant weaknesses in risk assessment and the deployment of staff compromise the safety of children,” it added.

In order to improve, Ofsted says the nursery – first registered in 2004 – needs to:

Implement effective risk assessments to remove or minimise any potential hazards so that all risks to children’s health and safety are identified and action is taken in a timely manner.

Improve the deployment of staff so that children are adequately supervised at all times.

Ensure that there is at least one person who has a current paediatric first aid certificate on the premises and available at all times.

Ensure that information is recorded about the identity and vetting checks completed for all staff.

Implement effective recruitment procedures to ensure that practitioners are suitable.

Ensure that all information and records are held securely and are easily accessible and available.