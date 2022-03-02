More than 250 people have say on plans to invest £500,000 to improve Wolverhampton park

East Park, Wolverhampton

A local, independent research company, commissioned by the council, asked people for their views on how they wanted to see East Park improved and on key themes like park facilities, park events, access, safety and health and wellbeing.

The consultation closed last month with 259 responses received.

People were able to have their say in household questionnaires, online surveys and face-to-face surveys, which took place in the park itself.

In addition to this, schoolchildren also contributed their ideas and had the opportunity to plan and draw their dream park facilities.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who took the time to participate in the consultation – your views and comments will be taken on board.

“We are blessed with some fantastic council-maintained parks and public spaces across our city and East Park is no exception. They are essential to the health and wellbeing of local communities and were vital during the pandemic as places to get outdoors, get fresh air and get some exercise.

"As we come out of the pandemic, they will continue to be a crucial part of our plans to encourage healthier living and personal wellbeing.

“That’s why we are planning to invest £500,000 in facilities in the park and we want to do this in a way that is genuinely co-produced so that as many people as possible, and as often as possible, can benefit from the improvements we will make for them.

“Our parks are great places to be active, to socialise with family and friends and to bring our communities together so involving local people in shaping these plans is really important.”

The responses are currently being analysed and a report is set to go to the council’s cabinet committee in the near future outlining the results of the consultation.