Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Air ambulance called to Wolverhampton school after teenager suffers 'medical emergency'

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonPublished:

A teenager has been taken to hospital after suffering a medical emergency at a school in Wolverhampton.

An air ambulance was called to Aldersley High School just before 11.30am on Tuesday.

The boy was treated by medics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at Aldersley High School on Barnhurst Lane at 11.26am.

"Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered a male teenager who following treatment at the scene was transported to hospital for further care."

Aldersley High School has been approached for comment.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News