Air ambulance called to Wolverhampton school after teenager suffers 'medical emergency'

An air ambulance was called to Aldersley High School just before 11.30am on Tuesday.

The boy was treated by medics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at Aldersley High School on Barnhurst Lane at 11.26am.

"Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered a male teenager who following treatment at the scene was transported to hospital for further care."