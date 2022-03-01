Daisie's poetry takes Boris Johnson to task

Wolverhampton University graduate Daisie Lane now has a book out

Daisie Lane, who has been writing since she was a teenager, is delighted that she is due to have her first book published later this year.

Mother-of-one Daisie, a 30-year-old part-time technical engineer from Wolverhampton, wrote her poem for children ‘What about my tummy, mummy?’ after the birth of her daughter, Lily. in June 2020

Daisie suffered from post-natal depression, and started writing about motherhood and the difficulties she faced such as with mental health.

She said: “I am really delighted my book is going to be published later this year.

“I have been writing poetry since I was a teenager.

“It was just a hobby and it was only after becoming a mum that I felt prompted to write about that in particular.

“I gained an English degree from Wolverhampton University and have always loved writing. it has always been my dream to have a book published and it will be something that I can show to my little girl when she is older.

I’m also amazed that a recent poem I wrote about the lockdown and the Prime Minister’s rule-breaking has gone viral online. It had more than 40,000 shares on Facebook in just 24 hours and has been seen thousands of times on Instagram and Twitter. I have not sent it to Boris Johnson although people say I should let him see the poem.”

In the poem she hits out at Boris Johnson for breaking rules when she was unable to see loved ones when she needed them most after the birth of her child.

Daisie's poem - 'Ten Minutes'

Dear Prime Minister Your apology is empty I needed ten minutes In June 2020

Sleep deprived, in shock And scared of the unknown I’d just had a baby And was forced alone

My husband thrown out Barely given a minute Left to pace at home Unallowed to visit

Not even ten minutes In that precious first week With his tiny new daughter Premature and weak

What I would have given For someone to stay For just ten minutes of rest To keep delirium at bay

Ten minutes could have saved Me from sinking so far To a low I didn’t know existed For which my mind still bears scars

I’d become a mother Yet I needed my own A hug from her in person Instead of through a phone

To meet her first grandchild She’d have settled for ten minutes Instead of waiting months To obey restrictions and limits

We did it, Prime Minister To protect our NHS Stayed at home to save lives While you couldn’t have cared less

Your ten minutes, Prime Minister Were yours for the taking You had more than FaceTime As our hearts were breaking

Ten minutes for a mother Sleepless and crying Ten minutes to hold hands With those who lay dying

You partied, drank and cheered While we lost our own You gave us the rules From your hypocritical throne