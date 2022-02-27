Peaky Blinder fans descend on Chasewater Railway to celebrate new series

WOLVERHAMPTON JONATHAN HIPKISS 27/02/22.Proper Peakys, a Wolverhampton-based fan club for the hit show Peaky Blinders have been at Chasewater Railway to help raise funds for the Railway. Pictured L/R back Richard Arnold (Chasewater Railway), Mark Hurby (Chasewater Railway), Adam Boyden (Proper Peakys) Paul OâRiordan (Proper Peakys). Front Jack Boyden aged 9 and Jason Osbourne (Proper Peakys).

Fans dressed in 1920s costumes and clothes enjoyed having photos on the vintage railway.

As well as the railway there were vintage cars from the period of the Peaky Blinders to enjoy posing next to.

There were also Arthur Shelby and Alfie Solomons lookalikes mingling with visitors.

Adam Boyden, from Proper Peakys, organised the event at Chasewater which raised money for the vintage railway.

He said: "Thank you to everyone who attended today. We hope you had a great time."

Adam was in his best Alfie Solomon outfit for the day at the vintage railway just as he was at the series premiere at Cineworld, Birmingham, last year.

Derek Brennan, founder of the West Midlands Peaky Blinder Group, said: "This was the biggest event of the year.

"Being part of these events is wonderful, being in this Peaky Blinder group is like being part of a family.

"The vintage railway was such a great place to have so many Peaky Blinders in one place."

Mr Brennan led a group of Peaky Blinders to Birmingham on Saturday to help Erdington by-election candidate Thomas O'Rourke.