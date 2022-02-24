Sensory experiences for disabled children receive overwhelming response

87 children attended the event and enjoyed a performance by Dippy the Clown

Sassy Sensory Surprises is run by Toni Leigh and aims to reach as many families as possible when it comes to accessing events in the community as many are not tailored to children with additional needs.

Two sessions were held on February 21 as part of a 'sensory funday' at Newhampton Arts Centre on Dunkley Street, Wolverhampton.

In total, 87 children attended the event over the two sessions and enjoyed a wide array of activities including a performance by Dippy the Clown.

Toni said: "It all went really well, the first session was a bit quiet because of the wind.

"But the second one was overwhelming, we had a diverse turnout of a lot of children with different needs.

"I overheard some of the families saying it was nice to just relax as the environment was suited to the kids.

"We had Dippy the clown perform a magic show where the children could have a go at the circus skills.

"When the show was taking place, there was a space at the back for the children who struggle to sit still so they could move around.

"The event showed us just how much we are growing."

There were also various stations and equipment including a calming area, physical sensory elements, disco tent, puppet show, sensory crafting, balloon modelling, glitter painting and refreshments.

Pooja Tewari from Wednesfield attended the event for the first time with her children Lovesh and Ansh.

She said: "I was really surprised with the range of activities available for the children.

"I loved how they thought of all the different needs the children have and were able to provide children with variety.

"My youngest two are very sensory, but in different ways and there were lots of activities to keep them both happy and engaged."

Tamsin Saunders, from Wolverhampton, also attended for the first time and added: "I'd never known there were any events for children with additional needs like this.

"My son Riley Saunders has ADHD and DCD.

"Finding things to do as a family that Riley could enjoy as well has been really hard, but thanks to Sassy Sensory Surprises and their amazing team we now have events to go to, the whole experience was amazing.

"We can’t wait to go again, the team were more than happy to answer any questions I had, it was really nice to be in a room full of non-judgmental people."