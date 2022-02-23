Wolves fan thanks New Cross Hospital staff for saving his life

Wayne Devaney and family

Wayne Devaney, 59, collapsed while out shopping last October, and was taken to the Heart and Lung Centre at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, where he had a heart loop recorder fitted.

The device records the heart’s activity over a 24-hour period and the data is immediately transferred to Cardiology so it can be analysed.

But after suffering more problems recently, he needed further support, he said: "I woke up in the early hours of the morning feeling sick and thought it was something I’d eaten.

“I had always classed myself as a really fit person walking five to seven miles a day, so being diagnosed with heart block came as a shock. The hospital rang and told me the recorder had relayed to them that my heart had stopped beating for seven seconds, hence me being ill in the night.”

A consultant recommended a pacemaker to stop the episodes and to avoid him suffering a drop in his heart rate and low blood pressure. Dr Selvakumar Velu performed the operation and Wayne spent just a day in hospital.

Consultant in cardiology and electrophysiology Dr Selvakumar Velu, said: “This is the result of great team work – doctors, nurses, physiologists, admin staff in waiting list and ward, etc. without which these are impossible.

"Patients such as Mr Devaney sometimes wait for years to find out the cause for fainting. An implanted monitor gave us the diagnosis early so we have done the treatment and hopefully he can get on with normal life."

Wayne, of Wednesfield, said: "The operation went really well. If I hadn’t had the pacemaker fitted I would have died for sure at some point.”

Wayne would recommend anyone having similar problems to get themselves checked out, and says the procedure has changed his life for the better.

He said: "I would urge anyone feeling continually tired, having nausea, feeling sick or blacking out to get themselves checked out. I’m glad the paramedics took me to hospital in October after recognising I had a problem which showed up on the ECG I had in the ambulance.

"I was always very tired after work and many times my wife used to find me asleep in the afternoon, but I now know it was due to my slow heart rate. Since the pacemaker was fitted I am so alert.

"I would like to give a big shout out to all the staff on Ward B15 for all their love, support and care. They are doing amazing things."

"I’m only just realising all the outstanding people involved in my care – cleaners, porters, auxiliaries, nurses, triage nurses, student nurses, radiographers, cooks, managers, receptionists, clerks, paramedics, lab technicians, admin staff and consultants – the list is endless."