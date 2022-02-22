Contractor appointed to begin work on new homes build

A computer generated image of the new Hampton Park development

GreenSquareAccord has been selected as a partner by WV Living to build 178 homes, including 29 affordable rent, and 16 shared ownership homes on the site of the former Northicote School on Northwood Park Road in Bushbury.

The new development, which has been named "Hampton Park" following consultation with residents and in recognition of former headteacher Sir Geoff Hampton, will see a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with two show homes set to open in July 2022.

Works are expected to start on site this month, with the first homes completed in August 2022.

The new homes will be built using pre-fabricated timber panels from GreenSquareAccord’s award winning, low carbon manufacturing facility, LoCaL Homes, in Walsall.

The build will use the eco-200 product range with insulated and fully clad panels delivered to site with external coverings attached to ensure energy efficient properties with minimum disruption for residents moving into the development.

In line with WV Living’s fire safety pledge, all homes at Hampton Park will also be fitted with fire suppression systems.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, cabinet member for city assets and housing at Wolverhampton Council, said: "This is fantastic news for WV Living and for the city, Hampton Park will provide much-needed quality homes to rent and high-quality homes to buy.

"GreenSquareAccord’s commitment to sustainable futures is a real strength and I am confident this development will also boost local business and skills, and add further pace to housing growth across the city.

"As a council we are aiming to become carbon neutral by 2028 and have set the target of achieving the same results for the city by 2041, this scheme aligns well with that."

Sally Saunders, managing director at WV Living, said: "I am delighted that we are able to start work at Hampton Park and to continue in our commitment to support the overall house building programme in Wolverhampton.

"The foundation of WV Living has always been to provide choice and offer local people the opportunity to buy high-quality homes they will love living in.

"Our developments enhance and create communities, with well-designed good road and transport links to support people to live and work in the city, which will have real long-lasting benefits for the residents."

Ruth Cooke, chief executive at GreenSquareAccord, said: "We are delighted to be working with WV Living in the delivery of this fantastic development of high quality, low carbon and affordable homes.

"I’m sure the new residents will be very happy in their new homes, and I look forward to visiting the site as work on the development progresses."