The tree fell across Birches Barn Road in the Bradmore area of Wolverhampton, blocking the road on both sides. Photo: Paul Berry

Birches Barn Road in the Bradmore area of Wolverhampton was closed off by West Midlands Police after a large tree fell down across the road, leaving the road blocked and branches and wood strewn across the carriageway.

Paul Berry, who lives nearby, said he had been sat at home at 5pm when he said he heard a loud noise outside.

He said: "With the weather being as bad as it is, we thought it was wheelie bins being knocked about by the wind, but then one of our neighbours knocked on the door and told us what had happened.

"I think with the wind blowing as hard as it is, it must have moved it enough to make it fall over, but the police have been very quick about getting the road closed and making sure we stay in our houses for safety.

"Luckily, no one was underneath it when it fell, which is the main thing and, looking at it, I can't see any damage to houses or cars and I think only a street light was hit by it."

A video was also taken by a householder showing a tree collapsing near his Black Country home:

Not saying it's blowy outside, here in the Black Country, but this just happened as my fiancée and I were were outside my mom's house....! 😱@itvnews @ITVCentral @ExpressandStar @BBCMidsWeather pic.twitter.com/MnoOED3oB7 — Ginger Rob 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ThatGingerRob) February 16, 2022

The high winds have been causing travel problems as well, with train services on the West Coast Mainline into Wolverhampton hit with delays.

Other delays on the rail lines have included an object being caught on the overhead wires between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley, leaving all lines blocked.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for strong winds caused by Storm Dudley covering all of the Black Country and Staffordshire, as well as the north of England and much of Scotland.

Coping with Storm Dudley's winds in Gallery Square, Walsall

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “We’ve seen Storm Dudley move in over the course of today with strong winds and heavy rain across northern parts of the country.

“This is a complete contrast to areas in the south which have been rather mild and calm for the most part, the temperature even reaching 17C in some areas.

“Exposed areas in Scotland, Northern Ireland, parts of Wales and northern England have seen wind speeds largely between 60 and 70mph but the worst affected areas have reached and even surpassed 80mph this afternoon.

“In terms of rainfall the highest we’ve seen in the past 24 hours is 36.8mm in Low Laithes in west Yorkshire, which is a good amount for the time period.

“These conditions are likely to continue into the evening before mellowing out in the early hours of Thursday.”

The flood barriers have been installed next to the River Severn in Bewdley

Thursday is expected to offer some respite for most, but Storm Eunice was predicted to be even more challenging for many, this time affecting the southern half of the UK on Friday.

Meanwhile the flood barriers have been set up in Bewdley, with the River Severn expected to burst its banks in the coming days.

The Energy Networks Association has offered safety advice ahead of the storms.

Spokesman Ross Easton said: “It’s really important to stay safe when bad weather hits. If you come across fallen power lines or damage to the electricity network, stay well clear and call 105 for free to report it. If there is an immediate risk to life or someone is in danger, dial 999.”

Green Flag has predicted a spike in breakdowns across the country over the coming days.