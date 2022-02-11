Young people encouraged to take up apprenticeships offer in Wolverhampton

This week is National Apprenticeship Week, and the city council-run scheme is a free service which is also supported by local employers and partner organisations.

The scheme aims to support the city’s young people aged between 18 and 24 into apprenticeships and employment – as well as helping them to improve skills, gain qualifications and ensure that no-one in the city is left behind.

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, the council’s cabinet member for education and skills, said: “National Apprenticeship Week is the ideal time to recognise the many benefits that apprenticeships bring to individual people, employers and our city’s economy.

“Apprenticeships can offer an excellent route into employment, and as a council we have developed Wolves at Work 18-24 alongside local employers and other partners to develop opportunities across the city.

“We are determined to give our young people the best chances we can, whether this is through apprenticeships, helping them into employment or supporting them to improve skills and gain qualifications.

“There is also help available through our city colleges, university, employment services and through our dedicated Workbox website which offers free, one-to-one employment support and advice for local people,” he added.

National Apprenticeship Week runs until next Sunday, February 13, and has the theme of’ Build the Future’, highlighting how apprenticeships help people of all ages to build the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding career.

Apprenticeship opportunities are already available across the Black Country, Birmingham and Solihull.

The programme is being run in partnership with the four Black Country councils, Black Country Skills Factory, Connexions Sandwell, Birmingham Carers Hub and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Currently, there are almost 3,500 people of all ages in Wolverhampton working towards an apprenticeship. The range of opportunities in apprenticeships is broad and varied – and pitched at a number of different levels.

The city council fully supports apprenticeship programmes, and since January 2021 has recruited 45 apprentices across various areas – including legal, business support, electoral, children and young people, e-services and revenues and benefits.

More information on the Wolves at Work 18-24 scheme is available at www.wolvesatwork18-24.com. People can also emailnwolvesatwork18-24@wolverhampton.gov.uk or call 01902 550012.