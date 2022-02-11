Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Schoolgirl knits hats for New Cross Hospital staff as a thank you for looking after her sister

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

A big-hearted girl has knitted New Cross Hospital staff hats to thank them for delivering her sister.

Gabrielle Ellis, aged 10 and sister Sienna, aged six, with some of the hats they knitted for staff at the Neonatal Centre, New Cross Hospital
Gabrielle Ellis, aged 10 and sister Sienna, aged six, with some of the hats they knitted for staff at the Neonatal Centre, New Cross Hospital

Gabrielle Ellis, aged 10, was amazed when she found out staff had given her sister Sienna a hat when she was born six years ago because her mother was rushed to hospital without any clothes for her impending baby.

Mother Tara Masiya said: "We were going through old memory boxes and Garbrielle asked about Sienna's hat and when she heard the story she decided to start knitting hats.

"She learnt how to knit at Royal Wolverhampton School and she had made 12 already."

She added: "We all went to New Cross Hospital Neonatal Unit to hand them over and the staff were amazed, they are sending Gabrielle a letter of thanks for all her effort."

The schoolgirl from Willenhall is going to continue knitting hats for worthy causes and has enlisted the help of her sister Sienna too.

Tara said: "They are great together, and I think we will be seeing a lot of these hats around Willenhall and Wolverhampton from now on."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News