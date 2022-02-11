Major expansions to four Wolverhampton schools backed

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, the council's cabinet member for education, skills and work, joins staff and pupils to inspect work on the extension at St Bartholomew's CE Primary School. Photo: Wolverhampton Council.

Rising demand for student placements across the city will see St Bartholmew’s CE Primary School, Hill Avenue Academy, Moreton School and St Edmund’s Catholic Academy benefit from the permanent expansion plans, involving new classrooms and additional facilities.

The investments are set to result in a total of 710 additional pupil places being created across all four schools.

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, the council’s cabinet member for education, skills and work, said: “We know that the environment in which children learn can make a big difference to their education, and over the last 15 years or so we have invested hundreds of millions of pounds in the redevelopment and refurbishment of much of Wolverhampton’s school estate – primarily through the ‘Building Schools for the Future’ programme.

“It’s very good news that a number of local schools are receiving fresh investment to expand their numbers, which I know will be much welcomed by pupils and staff alike.”

Rachael Kilmister, head teacher at St Bartholomew’s, said: “We are incredibly excited about the building of our three new early years foundation stage classrooms.

“The extra space has enabled us to expand our school – offering 15 additional places per year group moving forward. Also, access to outdoor learning – which is so important for our pupils – will be significantly enhanced and the modern, purpose-built, specifically designed indoor provision will provide a wonderful learning environment for our early years children.”