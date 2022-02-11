Funding helping station to open up for new talent

Adam Craig and Ricki Wellman are encouraging people to sign up for its training scheme

Wolverhampton-based Gorgeous Radio has received funding from the National Lottery Awards for All, to support the launch of its new project "Representation Matters".

The aim of the project is to encourage more women, people of colour and under-represented members of the community, into broadcasting by offering a package of training.

Starting in April, the training package will be taught by Drivetime presenter, Adam Craig and will take place over 12 months with monthly sessions, at the new studios on School Street.

Training will provide successful applicants with an insight into producing, programming, and presenting their own show.

This will include conducting Live and pre-recorded interviews, creating podcasts, using radio programming software and more.

Successful applicants will also gain a full understanding of the LGBTQ+ Community, with Gorgeous Radio working in partnership with Wolverhampton LGBT+.

Adam Craig said: "After conducting vital research from listeners, partners, and members of the public, it was evident that radio broadcasting is predominately, a Caucasian male industry.

"With the funding we have now received, Gorgeous Radio will expand on their pool of presenters, so that members of the public and the LGBTQ+ Community, hear and see presenters of their own cultural background and/or gender expression.

"This project is highly beneficial because applicants do not need previous experience or skills.

"This project will be a new way for the station to provide people with new skills, build confidence and recruit presenters for their community-based station."

Ricki Wellman, Gorgeous Radio station director, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for Gorgeous Radio to help deliver a more eclectic and representative mix of on air and online voices to a very male dominated industry.

"We look forward to working with those who are keen to develop skills within the industry and think it is fantastic that The National Lottery shared our vision for the future."