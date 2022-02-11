Wolverhampton Literature Festival judged a success by city councillor

Emma Purshouse and Kuli Kohli with Wolverhampton Mayor, Greg Brackenridge, at the Poet Laureate handover

The 2022 Wolverhampton Literature Festival drew crowds of more than 1,600 to the city and saw a total of 40 events take place across eight venues.

Events during the three-day festival, which ran from Friday, February 4, to Sunday, February 6, included children’s storytelling, educational workshops, theatre and performance, literature, poetry reading, music and art talks.

Local author Joanna Toye at Wolverhampton Art Gallery

The events kicked off with the Wolverhampton Poet Laureate handover from Emma Purshouse to Kuli Kohli, at Wolverhampton Art Gallery.

There were also in conversation events with comedians Phil Wang and Miles Jupp, at Bilston Town Hall, and Robin Ince, at Wolverhampton Art Gallery, as well as music chat from snooker legend Steve Davis and Kavus Torabi at Newhampton Arts Centre.

Comedian Phil Wang ‘in-conversation’ at Bilston Town Hall

The festival also included an online programme for bookworms to enjoy from the comfort of their own home, as well as ticketed, free and donation-only events.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Wolverhampton Council deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy, said: "The festival has been a huge success with a range of events for everyone to get involved in.

"It is a great asset to the city and brings acts and visitors from far and wide.

"It was great to get back to live events after last year’s festival moved online as a result of the pandemic. The festival provided tremendous variety, with people of all ages participating.

BBC One’s The Repair Shop star Jay Blades at the Light House

"The feedback has been very positive, and thanks to Arts Council England funding we can now look forward to next year’s festival."