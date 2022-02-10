Wolverhampton secondary school recognised as 'School of Sanctuary'

Pupils celebrate School of Sanctuary status at The King’s CE School with, front left to right, English as an Additional Language teacher Amy Kelay, Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, the City of Wolverhampton Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Work, and Headteacher Joy Langley and, back row, the council’s Community Language Learning Advisor Claire Sumner, Deputy Director of Education Brenda Wile and School Chaplain Jo Kudlacik.

The King's CE School, on Regis Road, was designated as a School of Sanctuary by City of Sanctuary UK after meeting the requirement.

It received the accolade after showing it extends a warm welcome to everyone, with an understanding of what it means to be seeking sanctuary.

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for education, skills and work, said: "We are encouraging all schools and early years settings across Wolverhampton to become Schools of Sanctuary as part of our wider City of Sanctuary programme.

“We have worked closely with The King’s CE School and I am delighted it has achieved this accolade, joining our existing Schools of Sanctuary which include West Park Primary, Bantock Primary, St Luke’s CE Primary, Dunstall Hill Primary, St Andrews Primary, Colton Hills Community School and Windsor Nursery."

Schools can apply to become a School of Sanctuary by demonstrating to City of Sanctuary UK that they have implemented three key principles – that they help people understand what it means to be seeking sanctuary and the issues surrounding forced migration, that they create a safe and inclusive culture of welcome for everyone, and that they share their values and activities with their local communities.

Councillor Hardacre added: “We currently have an additional 18 schools going through the School of Sanctuary accreditation process this year, and I would urge other schools that are not already involved to get in touch with the council to find out more.”

The King’s CE School Headteacher Joy Langley said: “We are delighted to have received School of Sanctuary status. This award celebrates who we are as a school. Our vision talks about building a unified, harmonious and respectful community and this award is recognition of The King’s being a school where everyone is welcomed and fully inclusive; somewhere where your background is celebrated and you can be nurtured and supported on your journey of education.

“The principles of School of Sanctuary are embedded across all aspects of school life including our diverse curriculum and in school and community events.”