Wolverhampton footballer Donkey Darby dies aged 81

Peter Darby

Peter Darby played cricket, boxed and ran cross country before deciding football was the game for him.

After leaving school he played for Bayliss Jones and Bayliss in the Wolverhampton Works League where his father was the long-serving secretary.

He joined Stafford Rangers aged 16 and played for them in the Cheshire League for two seasons.

Penncoft was his next club playing in the Wolverhampton Amateur League. He received the distinction of being chosen to represent the League in the Campbell Orr Shield, which they won, beating the Handsworth League at The Hawthorns.

In 1962 he joined Hednesford, playing in the West Midland League and the Staffordshire County League. During the two seasons that he was there, his club won the West Midland Regional League Cup and the Staffordshire County League.

Younger brother Joihn Darby said: "During the next four years he played for Bilston Town and Lower Gornal, before signing for Oxley Football Club during which time they won the Staffordshire League twice and he also played in two charity cup finals.

"He then played for the Express and Star, Three Tons and Claregate. In 1969 he was forced to retire from taking an active part on the field and became secretary of Club Lafayette."