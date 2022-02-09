Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton footballer Donkey Darby dies aged 81

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

A non-league footballer affectionately known as Donkey Darby who graced Black Country pitches throughout the 1950s and 1960s has died aged 81.

Peter Darby
Peter Darby

Peter Darby played cricket, boxed and ran cross country before deciding football was the game for him.

After leaving school he played for Bayliss Jones and Bayliss in the Wolverhampton Works League where his father was the long-serving secretary.

He joined Stafford Rangers aged 16 and played for them in the Cheshire League for two seasons.

Penncoft was his next club playing in the Wolverhampton Amateur League. He received the distinction of being chosen to represent the League in the Campbell Orr Shield, which they won, beating the Handsworth League at The Hawthorns.

In 1962 he joined Hednesford, playing in the West Midland League and the Staffordshire County League. During the two seasons that he was there, his club won the West Midland Regional League Cup and the Staffordshire County League.

Younger brother Joihn Darby said: "During the next four years he played for Bilston Town and Lower Gornal, before signing for Oxley Football Club during which time they won the Staffordshire League twice and he also played in two charity cup finals.

"He then played for the Express and Star, Three Tons and Claregate. In 1969 he was forced to retire from taking an active part on the field and became secretary of Club Lafayette."

He added: "Later life he was well known on the Crown Green Bowling circuit."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News