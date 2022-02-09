Prime Minister: Black Country at 'heart' of green industrial revolution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during PMQs. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Mr Johnson made the statement in response to a question by Wolverhampton MP Jane Stevenson – after calling her a "modern day Lady Wulfruna".

And he said "wild horses won't keep me away from Wolverhampton" after being asked to return and see the progress being made to help jobseekers.

Ms Stevenson, speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, said she was a proud Wulfrunian thrilled with recent Government announcements of investment.

The city has been chosen to spearhead the revamp drive after it was announced as one of the first two areas to receive a share of £1.5 billion of funding.

Ms Stevenson, who represents Wolverhampton North East, said: "Getting jobseekers of all ages the skills they need to get into work will be vital to Levelling Up in Wolverhampton and City of Wolverhampton College is already doing this at their brand new facility at Bentley Bridge in my constituency.

"Will the Prime Minister join me in congratulating the college and also will he meet with me and my honourable neighbour and friend (Stuart Anderson), preferably at Wolverhampton College so we can discuss how more jobseekers can get access to skills – potentially through the City Learning Quarter and that final bit of funding we need?"

Mr Johnson congratulated the MP for her work representing Wolverhampton and said she was a "modern day Lady Wulfruna" – and added "wild horses won't keep my away from Wolverhampton".

He said: "She's completely right that Wolverhampton and the Black Country were at the heart of the first industrial revolution – and they are at the heart of the current, 21st century green industrial revolution."

Meanwhile Dudley North MP Marco Longhi said Mr Johnson had visited a building site in Dudley in September 2020 which has since become the Black Country & Marches Institute of Technology – and invited him to return at the nearest opportunity.

Mr Johnson said Mr Longhi was a "great champion for Dudley and for the Black Country" and said he was delighted the site had opened – and would keep the invitation in mind.

And Stuart Anderson, MP for Wolverhampton South West, told the Hose of Commons about his service in the Royal Green Jackets and how he welcomed the Government's Veteran Strategy – before asking for a commitment to ensuring veterans always "get what they need and are honoured".