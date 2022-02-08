Interactive art project transforming abandoned Wolverhampton spaces

The OFFSITE9 project

OFFSITE 9's project - If We Had This [SPACE] has been installed across nine forgotten spaces in Wolverhampton, with geotags linking to sound pieces created by nine artists.

The artists have created music, soundscapes, spoken word, and speeches, which people can listen to by scanning the QR code in each location.

These sound pieces explore the social histories of the nine abandoned spaces and encourage the public to interact with them, imagining what was once there and what could be there to serve the community.

People are also encouraged to have a say on what they want their community to become, by writing their hopes for the abandoned space on the black boards underneath the words "if we had this we would ..." at each location.