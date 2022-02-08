Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Interactive art project transforming abandoned Wolverhampton spaces

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonPublished:

An interactive artwork which encourages people to imagine what their city could become has arrived in Wolverhampton.

The OFFSITE9 project
The OFFSITE9 project

OFFSITE 9's project - If We Had This [SPACE] has been installed across nine forgotten spaces in Wolverhampton, with geotags linking to sound pieces created by nine artists.

The artists have created music, soundscapes, spoken word, and speeches, which people can listen to by scanning the QR code in each location.

These sound pieces explore the social histories of the nine abandoned spaces and encourage the public to interact with them, imagining what was once there and what could be there to serve the community.

People are also encouraged to have a say on what they want their community to become, by writing their hopes for the abandoned space on the black boards underneath the words "if we had this we would ..." at each location.

The nine locations in Wolverhampton are Epic Cafe, KFC and Mike Lloyds Megastore, Wildbytes, Beatties, Darlington Street Church, Chapel Ash Underpass, Whitehart Pub, The Old Eye Hospital and Wulfrunas Well.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Entertainment
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News