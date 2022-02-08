Final whistle for football stalwart

Jim Cartwright presenting a cheque to the Beacon Centre in the early 2000s

Jim Cartwright was chairman of the charity football competition between 1994 and 2007 and also played an integral role in several clubs and football leagues in Wolverhampton.

Having first served as a player for the Wolverhampton Public Works team, he became involved behind the scenes while managing McAlpine Sports FC in the Wolverhampton Works League in the 1970s when he attended committee meetings to discuss club business. Within a few years, he was invited to join the league’s executive committee

He later joined Marston’s FC committee and played an important role in the club’s success during the 1980s, also putting his professional carpentry skills to use by building dugouts which were in use until a few years ago, When the club merged with Wyrley Rangers, he became treasurer and also chairman of the Works League Committee.

Alongside these roles, he continued to serve as chairman of the JW Hunt Cup charity competition, which was created in 1926 and has raised around £376,000 for the centre to date.

Away from football, he married his wife Diane in 1962 and the couple lived in Albrighton and had two daughters and four grandchildren.

Mrs Cartwright said her husband had very much enjoyed his role with the JW Hunt Cup and added: “He enjoyed raising money for a good cause. Football was his big love; he liked the chance to get involved and make a difference for other people.”