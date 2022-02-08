McDonald's in Bilston

Businesses in and around Bilston High Street are getting back to normal after a stabbing on Sunday night which saw three teenagers arrested.

The incident happened just before 7pm and moved onto a footbridge by Stonefield Walk which runs over the Black Country Route. It saw a 37-year-old stabbed in the groin.

He was still in a critical condition in hospital on Tuesday morning.

The 16, 15 and 13 year old were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.