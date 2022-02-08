Businesses in and around Bilston High Street are getting back to normal after a stabbing on Sunday night which saw three teenagers arrested.
The incident happened just before 7pm and moved onto a footbridge by Stonefield Walk which runs over the Black Country Route. It saw a 37-year-old stabbed in the groin.
He was still in a critical condition in hospital on Tuesday morning.
The 16, 15 and 13 year old were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The nearby McDonald's restaurant was closed until 1pm and the adjacent pathway was closed while an investigation was carried but a spokesperson said it was now re-open.