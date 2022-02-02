Wolverhampton special school podcast in the running for top global award

Podcast hosts Thomas Watkins and

The TWS Sports Podcast was launched last summer by youngsters at Tettenhall Wood School and has been shortlisted in the Best Equality and Social Impact category at the global Sports Podcast Awards

Over the last 32 editions, hosts Avtar Sanghera and Thomas Watkins have interviewed England cricketers Matthew Hoggard, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, champion jockey Peter Scudamore, footballers Joe Hart, Matt Le Tissier and former Wolves star Dave Edwards and Rugby World Cup winning coach Sir Clive Woodward.

Outreach Teacher and PE Lead at Tettenhall Wood School Adam Millichip said: "As a school we are always looking for ways to develop our students' learning and to show what amazing things they can achieve.

"We wanted to start the podcast to teach our students key skills such as communication, confidence and social skills as well as being positive advocates for autism within both our local and wider community.

"Each week we interview famous sportsmen and women and talk to them about their lives, career, sport, autism and so much more and, as the episodes have gone, on Avtar and Thomas have taken more ownership of the podcast, researching their guests, preparing questions and then interviewing them.

"Their questioning skills and confidence have improved dramatically and they are now at a stage where they don't need any support."

He added: "It's amazing to receive the recognition from judges at the Sports Podcast Awards who have shortlisted us from thousands of entries to be one of eight finalists in the Best Equality and Social Impact category.

"We are currently top of the leaderboard, which is incredible as we are up against some huge podcasts, and we would love it if people could give us their vote."

To vote, register at www.sportspodcastawards.com and find the 'Best Equality and Social Impact' category. Voting closes on March 6.

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, the City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: "The podcast is an excellent innovation by Tettenhall Wood School, showing just what their pupils are capable of.