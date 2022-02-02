Wolverhampton mother's fitness group is growing,

Now Amy Whitter is set to be featured on a new Channel Four television programme where she will try out a new government fitness app.

The Claregate resident started Fit Momma's around four years ago when she had her first child, Curtis and was thinking what to do next.

The group - aimed mainly at new mothers and those on maternity leave - was started at Newhampton Arts Centre, but she now runs classes at Penn, Bilbrook and Bushbury and has also worked with the Wolves foundation.

Amy comes from a fitness background as a personal trainer, has a passion for helping people and when she had her first child Curtis, now four, she was trying to find a way forward in personally losing some weight and trying to generally keep fit.

She said: "Whilst being on maternity leave and keeping fit at home with my son, I decided that after receiving great feedback from my own workouts and personal transformation that I would love to share it with other moms."

"So I formed the group for like minded mothers who find it difficult to exercise, whether it be down to being unable to get a babysitter or lack of confidence, to come together without judgement, and be fully supported reaching personal goals together. It has gone from strength to strength to the point where we are running a lot of sessions."

Amy used Curtis as a Dumbbell when he was born and also takes five-months-old daughter Kady to her classes, which feature cardio, legs and biceps work amongst other exercises. There is also outdoor activity with a park exercise class.

She said: "There is a lot of fun at the classes and they also act as an opportunity to meet with other mom's and take part in a guilt free workout,"

"We try not to have more than 12 in a class and ladies are free to go at their own pace so there's no fitness level requirements and no pressure to push yourself harder than you're comfortable with. The cost of nursery care is quite expensive at the moment as well so that could be another reason the groups seem to be so popular.

"The main aim though is to have fun, whilst you bond with your baby, other moms, and keep fit in a place where everybody understands the difficulties being a mom can face."

Amy was interviewed by host and fitness expert Dr Michael Moseley for the show, which will screen next month.

For more details on Fit Momma's go to www.fitmommas.co.uk

