Half-term bus fares cut in half by National Express West Midlands

Bus fares will be half price during half term if bought this week

Day saver tickets during the school break will be £2 instead of the usual £4. The cheap tickets are now on sale but only for a limited time.

Until Friday anyone over 16 can buy a day saver bus ticket in the National Express Bus app, and get 50 per cent off.

These half-price tickets are valid for unlimited travel on all National Express West Midlands and National Express Coventry buses on any day between Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 27.

And anyone with one a day saver can add a child for just £1 any time after 9.30am Monday to Friday or at weekends.

Commercial Director of National Express West Midlands Chris Gibbens said: "We’ve all spent a lot of time at home over the last two years. So at National Express we’re making it cheaper to get out and about to enjoy the first half term of 2022.

"There’s so much to do across the West Midlands and Coventry, whether your kids (or you!) are into sports, arts, science or nature."

He added: "If you’ve got people coming to stay at half term, they can sign up in the app with a guest account, get these 50% off tickets, and then you can take them with you.