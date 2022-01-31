Rotary club hands out cash to Wolverhampton charities

WOLVERHAMPTON JONATHAN HIPKISS 25/01/22.The City of Wolverhampton Rotary Club have handed Â£1500 each to three charities following their Tree of Remembrance..Pictured L/R Paula Anderson (MS Therapy Centre Manager). Sally Woods (Compton Care Community and Events Fundraiser), Hayley Powell (Haven Wolverhampton Senior Community Fundraiser) and Richard Green (President of The City of Wolverhampton Rotary Club).

The money was raised through a Tree of Remembrance and money has been donated to the MS Therapy Centre, Compton Care and The Haven.

A further £1,500 has also been allocated for donations to The Rotary Foundation charities.

Mike Colley, the 68-year-old chairman of Wolverhampton Rotary Club fundraising committee, said: "The Tree of Remembrance raised £5,994 and we rounded this up so that we could donate £1,500 to each worthy cause.

"We held a Zoom meeting so that members could watch the annual cheque presentation which took place on the patio outside the MS Therapy Centre.

"Cheques of £1,500 were presented to Sally Woods, of Compton Care, Hayley Powell, from The Haven women’s refuge, and Paula Anderson, from The MS Therapy Centre.

"The remaining funds were retained for ongoing Rotary support of local good causes.

"The club are indebted to sponsors and particularly to the people of Wolverhampton and surrounding areas for their tremendous support.

"Many people visit the Tree of Remembrance, some several times during the Christmas period, to read the messages and it is quite touching to listen to memories of loved ones remembered.

"This year, despite the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 virus on activities, the Tree of Remembrance far exceeded expectations.

"The Tree of Remembrance has been held every year in Wolverhampton since 2003.