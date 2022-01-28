City’s plans for Queen’s landmark Platinum Jubilee

Wolverhampton city centre

Councillor Paul Singh asked Wednesday’s meeting of full council what plans had been implemented in the city to ensure widespread celebrations took place.

“In my own ward, I’ve been asked about this great celebration, and about how some of the streets may be closed off so that residents can celebrate this great occasion,” he said.

“I’m sure other council members have also been asked this question in their own wards. Her Majesty the Queen is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee later this year.

“What plans has the council made to mark this incredible achievement?” he added.

Cllr Stephen Simkins, the council’s deputy leader, said:” I’m sure – as you say – that the nation will agree that this is a remarkable achievement that our monarch has been on the throne for all those golden years.

“Going through good times and bad, we have to give great credit to Our Majesty the Queen.

“Of course, as a city and a council, we will be marking the occasion to encourage as many citizens and communities as possible to come together and celebrate this fantastic achievement.

“We need to plan and co-ordinate for the Jubilee, so we have set up a matrix of internal services, which will encourage communities to organise street parties,” he said.

As the first British monarch in history to reach her platinum jubilee, the council also unveiled plans ito make it as easy as possible for for people to host street parties by waiving its normal road closure fees.

Councillors last night agreed to encourage communities to get together and celebrate the historic occasion over the extended Jubilee bank holiday weekend from June 2-5.

The city’s Public Events Safety Advisory Group is also set to work with party organisers to help them deliver safe and successful events.

Cllr Phil Page, chairman of the council’s regulatory committee said: “This is an historic occasion for the nation and the Commonwealth and people will be celebrating across the world.

“We want as many people as possible to celebrate here in Wolverhampton with their friends and neighbours, particularly after the past two years of distancing and lockdowns.