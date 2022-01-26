Wolverhampton cinema appeal raises almost £5,000 amid Covid-19

The Light House has been given a funding boost through its crowdfunding campaign

The Light House Cinema, in the Chubb Building on Fryer Street in Wolverhampton started the appeal in a bid to raise £12,000 after being impacted by the virus.

A total of £4,640 was raised through the fundraiser – with the charity thanking people for their donations and their support – despite falling short.

Light House CEO Kelly Jeffs, who was upbeat about the future of the venue, said: "It’s not just the total money raised that has been a boost to Light House, it’s the demonstration of support from so many people who value what we do here that has really given us a fantastic start to 2022.

"We’re so grateful for every donation we received, and everyone who shared the Crowdfunder and helped to spread the word.

"We’ve got so many great things planned for 2022 that this fundraiser will help us achieve."

The venue is set to host the Offsite 9 exhibition, as part of British Art Show 9, and will be hosting presenter Jay Blades and a collection of poetry events as part of the Wolverhampton Literature Festival.

The site will welcome the first Wolverhampton Film Festival, the return of Deaffest following its hiatus due to Covid, and is continuing with a "fantastic film programme" with Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast proving to be a big hit so far.