Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Turancan Salur show off the wares of Getir

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan was in Wolverhampton on Monday to officially open the new site of Turkish e-commerce company Getir, as it launched its 115th UK store at Culwell Industrial Park.

The company, which means "Bring it" in Turkish, will create more than 30 jobs, including warehouse roles and delivery staff on bicycles and e-scooters.

Ms Trevelyan said she was very excited to see the inner workings of the shop, and that it was great to see more investment coming into the West Midlands.

She said: "It's fantastic to see that the West Midlands is a really important part of Getir's business model and fantastic to see that this is the first one in Wolverhampton.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan chats with Turancan Salur at the opening of the warehouse

"I have no doubt that we will see more cash coming in and the investment that comes in will be employing local people, offering great jobs and living wage and the right employment benefits.

"This is a great example of a Turkish business which has seized the opportunities and is investing in the UK."

The minister also said there was scope for further investment in the region and said Wolverhampton was a great place to come and have a business.

She said: "People have always loved this area and I would encourage anyone who wants to invest in this area to talk to our team and local councils to get these investment opportunities.

"This is the right place and location to start your business, however small it is, and there are all the tools to turn your idea into a great business."

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan officially opens the Getir warehouse in Wolverhampton

Turancan Salur, general manager for Getir, said the company had chosen to come to Wolverhampton due to the population and the catchment area around it, and spoke about the benefits of setting up there.

He said: "First of all, we're going to create employment, with around 40 jobs right now and more than 100 in Wolverhampton alone, plus we'll be able to bring our products to people who request the service.

"We are the pioneers of the super-fast grocery delivery model, starting seven years ago in Turkey, and that has allowed us to separate ourselves from the crowd as we know what to do.