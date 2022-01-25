Fatboy Slim and Rag'n'Bone Man to headline Weston Park family music festival

Rag'n'Bone man will headline the festival

Bewdley-born chart-topper Becky Hill will also perform at the Camp Bestival family music festival at the country estate on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, near Shifnal, from August 18-21.

M People songstress Heather Small will also make an appearance, while there will be a comedy line-up headed by funnyman Dom Joly.

Other musical acts include 1990s Britpop favourites Shed Seven, pop-rock act Scouting For Girls, and acid-house pioneers 808 State.

The festival, held in the Midlands for the first time, will be a sister event to the existing Camp Bestival at Lulworth Castle, in Dorset, which will be held the month before.

Norman Cook, aka Fat Boy Slim

Former Radio 1 DJ Rob da Bank, who runs the event with his wife Josie, describes it as the biggest family music festival in the world.

He estimates this year's event will attract up to 20,000 people to Weston Park, but expects this to rise to 30,000 in future years as the event becomes established.

As well as music and comedy, the grounds of the estate will also be packed with activities for children, including yoga for children, the Horrible Histories stage show, and Brainiac Live: Remixed!

There will also be a fancy-dress contest judged by Radio 2 drive-time presenter Sara Cox.

Rob said the beauty of the line-up would be the range of entertainment on offer.

"Camp Bestival is not a straight-up music festival, it’s a living, breathing art, food, wellness and theatrical extravaganza over four days," he said.

"The tiny left-field acts playing on are as important as the heavy-hitting headliners like Fatboy Slim and Becky Hill.

"Throw in a stunt motorbike and fire field, world beating comedy, laughter yoga, a huge emphasis on dressing up, inclusivity and accessibility for all, and we can’t wait to unveil it all in August."

Tickets go on general sale at 10am, on Friday.