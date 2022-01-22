Walking group aims to be inclusive and fun

The new group aims to get more LGBT+ people to explore the outdoors.

Wolverhampton LGBT+ has launched the "Stride with Pride" walking group to help encourage members of the community to come together and enjoy a walk in the open air.

The group is part by efforts by the charity, which has 30 member organisations involved, to help make Wolverhampton a truly inclusive city which welcomes all.

The walks are designed for people of all ages and stamina levels and will visit some of the most recognisable green spaces in the region, including West Park, Penn Common and Bantock Park.

Wolverhampton LGBT+ Trustee, Lucy Palin said: "Stride with Pride is a great way for members of the LGBT+ community to get some normality back in their lives after a devastating couple of years, due to Covid.

"Working from home, lockdowns, and all other restrictions has really affected people’s mental and physical health.

"Our walks will offer members the chance to stay active, make new friends and have fun while doing it."

There is no sign-up or membership fee and all walks will meet at 10.45am for an 11am start, with the next three walks taking place on February 20, March 20 and April 3.